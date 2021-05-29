Voi has held an e-scooters safety training day in Guildhall Square. Picture: Stuart Martin

More than 100 rental scooters have been available across the city since March, as part of a six-month trial.

Now Voi, the firm providing the scooters through funding by the Department of Transport, has hosted the first of a series of rider safety sessions in Guildhall Square.

Residents over the age of 18 have been getting to grips with the scooters by riding around a short course marked out with cones, and free helmets have been available for those who completed a 15-minute safety course via an app.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The e-scooter training session offered participants a free helmet for completing an online course. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

The sessions follow widespread concerns about the scheme’s safety, with some labeling the transportation ‘a dangerous menace’ and one woman needing medical attention after falling off a scooter in Southsea on the pilot’s first day

Since then, more than 40,000 scooter rides have covered 90,000 miles across the city, leading the general manager of Voi Technology UK and Ireland to herald the scheme as ‘well received’.

Voi boss Jack Samler, said: ‘We are thrilled that so many people in Portsmouth understand the benefits of rental e-scooters and embrace this fun, convenient and environmentally-friendly way of travelling.

‘As more people adopt Voi rental e-scooters as part of a range of transport choices, short car trips can be replaced, improving air quality and congestion.’

SEE ALSO: Nato secretary general visits HMS Queen Elizabeth as huge war game launches at sea

Among those attending the safety session were Richard Bayliss and his partner Pam Wilkie, who came down to try the scooters for the first time.

Richard, 73, said: ‘It’s a bit more scary than a bike – the acceleration is quite strong and you have to hold yourself back.

Pam, 70, added: ‘On the cycle paths, we’d feel confident – not the roads though.’

The scooters are prohibited from being driven through Guildhall Square – but several young people rode past the safety session at speed, and their behaviour is not an uncommon sight, according to Richard.

He added: ‘I’ve seen people going through Guildhall Square at quite a lick.’

Scooter users have to be over 18 years old and hold at least a provisional driving licence.

Anyone can report unsafe or rule-breaking scooter use to Voi, which can ban a user from taking further rides.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron