Portsmouth eyesores: 10 of the worst looking buildings in Portsmouth and the surrounding area, according to readers

Some of these might be historic buildings – but they've not withstood the test of time.

By David George
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:30 BST

Others are more modern designs that have been slammed by residents for being ugly or unsightly. Either way, there are quite a few buildings throughout Portsmouth and the surrounding area that are considered ‘eyesores’ by residents.

SEE ALSO: Neighbours complain about eyesore bungalow in Portchester

Here are some of the buildings our readers have cited as being particularly painful to look at.

The Civic Offices in Guildhall Walk was nominated as the ugliest building in Portsmouth by plenty of our readers.

1. Civic Offices, Portsmouth

The Civic Offices in Guildhall Walk was nominated as the ugliest building in Portsmouth by plenty of our readers. Photo: Contributed

The old apartment building in Estella Road, Portsmouth, is on display for all to see as you drive into Portsmouth from the M275.

2. Estella road flats, Portsmouth

The old apartment building in Estella Road, Portsmouth, is on display for all to see as you drive into Portsmouth from the M275. Photo: Malcolm Wells

The old Odeon Cinema in London Road, North End, is considered an eyesore by some because it stands out compared to the rest of the street.

3. Odeon Cinema, Portsmouth

The old Odeon Cinema in London Road, North End, is considered an eyesore by some because it stands out compared to the rest of the street. Photo: Google Maps

Run-down, dilapidated and lacking businesses, Wellington Way in Waterlooville is in desperate need of some TLC.

4. Wellington Way, Waterlooville

Run-down, dilapidated and lacking businesses, Wellington Way in Waterlooville is in desperate need of some TLC. Photo: Kelly Brown

