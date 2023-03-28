Some of these might be historic buildings – but they've not withstood the test of time.
Others are more modern designs that have been slammed by residents for being ugly or unsightly. Either way, there are quite a few buildings throughout Portsmouth and the surrounding area that are considered ‘eyesores’ by residents.
Here are some of the buildings our readers have cited as being particularly painful to look at.
1. Civic Offices, Portsmouth
The Civic Offices in Guildhall Walk was nominated as the ugliest building in Portsmouth by plenty of our readers. Photo: Contributed
2. Estella road flats, Portsmouth
The old apartment building in Estella Road, Portsmouth, is on display for all to see as you drive into Portsmouth from the M275. Photo: Malcolm Wells
3. Odeon Cinema, Portsmouth
The old Odeon Cinema in London Road, North End, is considered an eyesore by some because it stands out compared to the rest of the street. Photo: Google Maps
4. Wellington Way, Waterlooville
Run-down, dilapidated and lacking businesses, Wellington Way in Waterlooville is in desperate need of some TLC. Photo: Kelly Brown