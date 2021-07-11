Portsmouth fans 'heartbroken' after devastating Euro 2020 final defeat

In the Euro 2020 final, England were defeated by Italy on penalties, to the disappointment of fans who, while nervous, were excited for the game.

At The Green Posts in London Road, George Gardner, 19 from North End, said before the game: ‘I’ve been bricking it since about 1pm today. I’m so nervous.’

But those concerns were quickly quashed following an early goal from Luke Shaw, and England were able to hold strong for the entire first half.

In the second half Italy found their way back into the game, and the pub fell silent as Italy equalised from a corner kick.

Like England, some fans peaked too early, with one being escorted out after vomiting on the floor.

Songs and chants continued but appeared more subdued as the nerves settled back in for the fans.

As extra time set in, spirits appeared to be dampened and this only got worse as penalties arrived.

Brothers Brad and Ashley Laver, from Hilsea, were left almost speechless after the game, with Brad on the verge of tears.

He said: ‘I don’t think we could have asked for a better chance to win a tournament.

‘We had the jubilation of the first goal and Pickford’s penalty saves, but to lose like this is heartbreaking.’

Andy Coe, 41 from North End and his brother Steve remained positive amid the heartbreak.

Andy said: ‘I am absolutely gutted – but tonight we got to watch the Three Lions play in a tournament final.

‘To lose on penalties is devastating, but the future is bright for this team.’

Another beneficiary of England’s long run into the tournament was England’s pub industry.

Rachel Rose, manager of The Green Posts, said: ‘I’m devastated about the result, but the whole tournament has been mega to watch, and great for pubs.

‘Everyone has really got behind their local pubs, and we’ve had people who were here for every single game.’

