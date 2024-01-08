Portsmouth FC fan celebrates 104th birthday with cake and sing along

Pompey fan Maisie Smith has celebrated her 104th birthday.

"Musical Maisie” reached the incredible age on December 21 with a party held for her at community space Spark in Fratton, although she was not able to attend due to her health. Maisie, who lives in Fratton, was too frail to be there herself but cake and a sing-along took place in her absence.

The centenarian singer, of Fratton, previously said of her age: “I don’t feel any different”, and she added that she has done “absolutely nothing” to reach such an extraordinary age.

A native Londoner whose father was a referee, Maisie’s earliest memories include ‘running up and down’ at Tottenham Hotspur stadium as a small child. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, her lifetime has now spanned the reigns of five monarchs. Speaking of King Charles III, Maisie said: “He doesn’t seem too bad really.”

Sharing an encounter with the late Queen, Maisie added: “We were invited to go on the royal yacht. I was with my husband then and we were walking around and my husband was looking at the pictures, the Wueen’s pictures on the boat.

“The Queen walked up to us on her own and she said: ‘Do you like my pictures?’ We got talking and then I told her that my son was born on the coronation day and she lit up when I said this.

“We had a talk for at least five minutes. When you think that all the people on stage and that who she meets, they only get little sort of exchange – she came and wanted to talk to us. As the Queen grew up, I was sort of the same age.”

Having lived through countless changes in Portsmouth, Masie added she has always “absolutely loved” the city.

The former ballerina and musician lost some mobility following a visit to hospital three years ago which impacted her confidence, but still has a “great memory” according to son Robin Bartlett. Robin said: “She remembers things better than I do most of the time.”

Robin, 78, added that he feels “lucky” to still have his mother.

Staff and visitors celebrate Maisie Smith's 104th Birthday at Sparks Community Centre, Fratton, Portsmouth on Thursday 21st December 2023. Pictured: Staff and visitors and Maisie's son, Robin Bartlett celebrating at Sparks Community Centre. Picture: Habibur Rahman