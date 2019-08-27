Portsmouth FC midfielder leaves Sunderland fan with a broken arm after wayward free kick

A 13-year old Sunderland fan suffered a broken right arm after being struck by a Pompey player's shot on goal that went over the bar.

Eight minutes into Portsmouth's 2-1 loss against Sunderland on Saturday August 17, Pompey midfielder Ben Close tried to score from a free kick.

But the ball soared over the crossbar and hit Jonathan Crooks in the North Stand as he stuck his arm out to protect himself.

Jonathan was left him with a broken radius, the bone on the thumb side of the forearm, and he had to spend a night in hospital.

The break left the all-round sportsman, who plays for his school football team and for Hylton Cricket Club as a spin bowler, distraught, but to lift his spirits Sunderland Athletic FC have invited him to see a match at the Stadium of Light as a special guest of the club.

At first Sunderland fan said he was just pleased it wasn't a goal, but he soon found himself in pain.

He said: 'I thought ‘I’m going to get hit in the face unless I punch it away'. It hit my arm. I went to the first aid room. They took my details and rang my mam. My dad came down for me during the second half.

'I went to hospital, and I ended up spending Sunday night there.'

Jonathan's mum Anita said: 'It was a clean break. They tried to manipulate it back into place, but had to put a cast on. If the bones have moved they’ll have to put a metal plate in.'

A Sunderland FC spokesman said: 'We attended to Jonathan on Saturday and followed up with a welfare call to his family to check how he was.

'We know Jonathan is a keen sportsman, so missing out on his favourite sporting activities will be tough for him.

'To help cheer him up we've extended an invitation to him to come to a game as a special guest of the club, when he is feeling well enough of course, and we look forward to seeing him and his family.'

A representative from Pompey said they will contact Jonathan's families to discuss the incident.