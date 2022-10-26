Portsmouth FC networking event in Fratton Park returns with Pompey Business Hub

A business networking event returns to Fratton Park next month. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The Legends Lounge will play host to the latest instalment of the networking event on running from 12pm to 2.30pm on Friday, November 4, powered by Network My Club.

With the previous lunch in September attracting dozens of business owners and professionals from Portsmouth, Hampshire and across the country, the event is set to include a mix of local businesses and Portsmouth FC sponsors and partners, as well as Network My Club members

A representative from Portsmouth FC said: ‘Attendees have the opportunity to hear from and participate in a Q&A with Pompey Women manager Jay Sadler.

‘He will share the work that goes on behind the scenes within the Blues and the progress that is being made.

‘With a buffet lunch and tea and coffee included, there is plenty to fuel you for an afternoon of informal and structured networking.’

Tickets are priced at £30, which includes VAT.

The Pompey Business Hub is powered by Network My Club and is hosted at Fratton Park on a bi-monthly basis.

Network My Club is a Brighton-based firm that teams up with professional sports clubs and stadiums to bring local SMEs networking at and sporting venues.

The networking firm also runs regular events at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.