Portsmouth film festival will highlight importance of mental health

Portsmouth Film Society is holding its fourth Recovery Festival from Thursday, November 10 to Sunday, November 13. As well as the screening of several ‘recovery films’, of people describing their journey, there will be several sessions of guest speakers talking about mental health issues.

The organisers say that the programme is ‘intended to be meaningful to those of you who have sought support for mental health issues, and those that have no idea about recovery, by raising awareness and celebrating people's ability to recognise their problems, have the bravery to come forward, talk about it, seek help and realise they are not alone whatever the problem’.

Former footballer Paul Walsh

Portsmouth Film Society director Aysegul Epengin said: ‘Half of Portsmouth Film Society volunteers have been through recovery and/or have been dealing with mental issues. To be able to offer any help, it is very important to understand about their mental state and help them to try and find their journey of healing. As a charity the society aims to serve our community as best we can with this festival a good example of this aim.’

Working alongside Film Crew 4u, a local not-for-profit company, students from the University of Portsmouth collaborated to create films of people telling their recovery journey from the depths of despair, pivotal events that changed their lives, and their chosen paths to achieve a meaningful life and productive life.

Former Portsmouth, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and England player Paul Wash, who has previously spoken about his struggles with addiction, will be speaking at the opening night at the Kings Theatre.

He said: ‘I am really looking forward to speaking at the opening of the Recovery Festival. I am grateful to share anything that may inspire others to find a recovery from whatever is stopping them from living their best life.’

Portsmouth Film Society director Aysegul Epengin Picture: Chris Dunning

Portsmouth entrepreneur Gethin Jones is also speaking, and said: ‘I am looking forward to supporting the Recovery Festival and sharing my experience. It is extra special and exciting as I am a local man and I have been both shunned and loved by this city.

‘I was a product of the system, and the council was my corporate parent when I was growing up and I went to the same children’s home my mum left. My early experience and trauma came out in my behaviour and I spent eight years in prison, I had many detoxes at the old Nelson Unit, and also treatment centres in Portsmouth and Brighton. I always say I am Portsmouth born and bred, and was thrown out a few times but I kept coming back as I always saw Portsmouth as my home.’

This year’s festival supported by Portsmouth City Council, Owl XL CIC is a Certified Social Business with Social Enterprise and Drop The Mask Productions CIC.

Drop The Mask Productions CIC director Gregory White said: ‘We have sponsored the event because of our passion for supporting persons with challenging mental health.’

Portsmouth entrepreneur Gethin Jones will be speaking at the festival

The organisers say: ‘Come along with friends and colleagues as we celebrate the ability of people and organisations to change by working together, or, to share your story and connect with organisations who provide services to the community for treatment, education and reskilling, employment, support for the homeless, and wellbeing options as innovative as equestrian therapy.’

Thursday, November 10 6.30pm to 9pm at the Kings theatre

Opening remarks: Cllr Matthew Winnington

Keynote Speaker: Paul Walsh

Recovery films: from Film Crew 4uBreakGuest speaker, Gethin Jones, Unlocking Potential Limited

Panel: What’s happening in our city relating to recovery

Chair: Roger Batterbury, Chair, Healthwatch Portsmouth

Alan Knobel, Public Health Development Manager, Portsmouth City Council

Mike Taylor, Operations Director, Society of St James

James Clay, Doctoral Candidate, Department of Psychology, University of Portsmouth

Gethin Jones, Unlocking Potential Limited

Danny Sullivan, Director, Portsmouth PUSH Recovery Community

Toni Mason, Humanistic Counsellor, TLM Counselling Services

Alan Rhoddan, Senior Counsellor, A.N.A. Treatment Centres

Friday, November 11, Southsea Cinema & Arts Centre

6pm to 9pm Tattoo-related surprise film followed by discussion of what tattoos mean to you.

Surprise Film (2018) 120min Cert 15

A young man is determined to create a new life for himself -- if he can make it out alive.

Saturday 12 November, Southsea Cinema & Arts Centre

2pm to 5pm Art Therapy Session: “Pleasure of Scrabbling “ by Leyla Sabah ‘

6.30pm Panel: Domestic Abuse and Recovery Circle

Chair: Roger Batterbury, Chair, Healthwatch Portsmouth

Rachel Windebank, Operations Director, Stop Domestic Abuse

Lynn Evans, Chair, Rebound

Rowshonara Reza, Community Development Officer, Portsmouth City Council7pm True Things (2021) 102min Cert 15

A woman, bored with her uneventful life, meets a stranger who she soon becomes infatuated with. Elevated by its stars' magnetic chemistry, True Things mines complex, character-driven drama. A refreshingly adult drama about infatuation and self-sabotage, True Thing leaves a strong impression, despite a disappointing ending

Sunday 13 November, Southsea Cinema and Arts centre

Film Introduction by Alan Rhoddan Senior Counsellor, A.N.A. Treatment Centres3pm Crazy Heart (2009) 112min Cert 15What keeps this indie drama just the right side of average is a brilliantly measured, Oscar-winning performance by from Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart transcends its overly familiar origins and finds new meaning in an old story.After the film, Q&A led by Toni Mason, Humanistic Counsellor, TLM Counselling Services6pm Non-Substance Rave Party (welcome to 16yrs and above)https://tinyurl.com/bdk7sd7w

For more details see http:// southseacinema.co.uk

Group discounts are available; ring 07528 808400 (midday to 4pm) or visit the Southsea Cinema & Arts Centre, 1-3 Palmerston Road, Southsea.

https://www.portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk/recoveryfestival/

Tickets: https://southseacinema.savoysystems.co.uk/SouthseaCinema.dll/