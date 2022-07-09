Portsmouth fire crews free passenger from car flipped on its roof in Langstone Road crash

FIRE crews have had to free an individual trapped inside a car flipped on to its roof during a crash in the east of the city.

By Richard Lemmer
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 12:43 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th July 2022, 12:53 pm

Police, paramedics, and firefighters from Cosham and Southsea stations were called out to a crash between a Suzuki Swift and a Mini Cooper at the junction of Eastern Road and Langstone Road at around 8.15am this morning.

The Suzuki Swift had flipped on to its roof, with witnesses describing it as the worst accident they had ever seen.

One passerby, who asked not to be named, said: ‘It was pretty bad.

Emergency service crews were called to a crash at the junction of Langstone Road and Eastern Road on Saturday morning.

‘I heard the crash and I didn’t know what had happened.

‘There were loads of people running to help.’

Firefighters worked to release one casualty who was trapped inside before they were handed into the care of paramedics, according to a spokesman from fire service.

Hampshire Constabulary report that no one was seriously injured in the incident.

Langstone Road was closed for more than half an hour due to the crash, causing severe delays in roads across the area.

