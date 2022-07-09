Police, paramedics, and firefighters from Cosham and Southsea stations were called out to a crash between a Suzuki Swift and a Mini Cooper at the junction of Eastern Road and Langstone Road at around 8.15am this morning.

The Suzuki Swift had flipped on to its roof, with witnesses describing it as the worst accident they had ever seen.

One passerby, who asked not to be named, said: ‘It was pretty bad.

‘I heard the crash and I didn’t know what had happened.

‘There were loads of people running to help.’

Firefighters worked to release one casualty who was trapped inside before they were handed into the care of paramedics, according to a spokesman from fire service.

Hampshire Constabulary report that no one was seriously injured in the incident.