Portsmouth firefighters attend fire at high rise block caused by cigarette butt - a day after massive city fire

Portsmouth firefighters were back in action on Saturday night when attending a high rise block – less than a day after a massive city fire saw flames and smoke pour into the sky.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Aug 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 12:48 BST

Southsea crews once again led the way in dealing with the incident at Barkis House in Brownlow Close.

READ NOW: Watch massive fire

Unlike the huge blaze in New Road Fratton a day earlier – as seen in the video – this incident turned out to be a small fire in a bin chute that was thought to have been caused by a cigarette butt. “It was a small fire that was quickly put out,” one firefighter said.

Barkis House. Pic GoogleBarkis House. Pic Google
Barkis House. Pic Google
No one had to be evicted from the giant tower block following the incident around midnight.

The fire came a day after the huge fire in New Road at a linen premises that saw firefighters at the scene hours after flames erupted around 5.30am on Saturday.

Locals reported a “massive fire’ and hearing “screams”. No one was hurt.

