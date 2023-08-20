Southsea crews once again led the way in dealing with the incident at Barkis House in Brownlow Close.

Unlike the huge blaze in New Road Fratton a day earlier – as seen in the video – this incident turned out to be a small fire in a bin chute that was thought to have been caused by a cigarette butt. “It was a small fire that was quickly put out,” one firefighter said.

No one had to be evicted from the giant tower block following the incident around midnight.

The fire came a day after the huge fire in New Road at a linen premises that saw firefighters at the scene hours after flames erupted around 5.30am on Saturday.