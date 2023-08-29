News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth firefighters called to kitchen fire in Southsea

A casualty had to receive care from paramedics due to smoke inhalation following a small kitchen fire.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Portsmouth firefighters were called to a small fire at Omega House shortly before 7am on August 26.

Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were on the scene of the first-floor flat on Omega Street.

One casualty suffering with smoke inhalation was led to safety by HIWFRS and they were passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

Crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended a small kitchen fire in Southsea.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to stop the fire caused by cooking before clearing the smoke using ventilation fans.

Further fire engines which were en route were stood down as they were no longer required.

HIWFRS returned to the station following the stop message at 7:16.

To report a fire or emergency incident contact the fire services or the police by contacting a station closest to you.

If you need the police also, call 999 in an emergency.

