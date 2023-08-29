Portsmouth firefighters called to kitchen fire in Southsea
Portsmouth firefighters were called to a small fire at Omega House shortly before 7am on August 26.
Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were on the scene of the first-floor flat on Omega Street.
One casualty suffering with smoke inhalation was led to safety by HIWFRS and they were passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to stop the fire caused by cooking before clearing the smoke using ventilation fans.
Further fire engines which were en route were stood down as they were no longer required.
HIWFRS returned to the station following the stop message at 7:16.
