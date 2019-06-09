Portsmouth firefighters issue warning after chimney fire breaks out

FIREFIGHTERS have issued a stern warning after a ‘severe chimney fire’.
Two crews from Cosham were called to Broadway Lane, Lovedean, at 5.45pm on Saturday,
The firefighters had to use hoses and chimney rods to put the fire out, and were there until just after 9.30pm.
A message posted on the station’s Twitter account, @Cosham23, said: ‘White watch have attended a severe chimney fire this evening.
‘If you have a chimney, please ensure that it is maintained throughout the year and you have working smoke detection throughout your property.’