Portsmouth firefighters issue warning after chimney fire breaks out

FIREFIGHTERS have issued a stern warning after a ‘severe chimney fire’.

Two crews from Cosham were called to Broadway Lane, Lovedean, at 5.45pm on Saturday,

The chimney fire'Picture: Cosham Fire Station @Cosham23 / Twitter

The firefighters had to use hoses and chimney rods to put the fire out, and were there until just after 9.30pm.

A message posted on the station’s Twitter account, @Cosham23, said: ‘White watch have attended a severe chimney fire this evening.

‘If you have a chimney, please ensure that it is maintained throughout the year and you have working smoke detection throughout your property.’