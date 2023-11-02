News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Fireworks: 27 fantastic pictures from Southsea Common's first event as families brave the weather

Fireworks fans braved the weather to enjoy a firework’s spectacular on Southsea Common last night.
By Kelly Brown
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:59 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT

High winds saw its sister event at Alexandra Park in Hilsea cancelled at the last moment. But the first event on the common still went ahead albeit without the planned live music, with those who went along only having to content with light showers.

The two smaller events were planned to take place simultaneously as a replacement for the traditional Cosham Bonfire and Fireworks event which can no longer be held on the King George V playing field as a result of the new football hub being built there.

Pictures by Chris Moorhouse:

Portsmouth City Council's firework display on Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 011123-59)

1. Southsea fireworks

Portsmouth City Council's firework display on Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 011123-59) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Portsmouth City Council's firework display on Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 011123-58)

2. Southsea fireworks

Portsmouth City Council's firework display on Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 011123-58) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Portsmouth City Council's firework display on Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 011123-57)

3. Southsea fireworks

Portsmouth City Council's firework display on Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 011123-57) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Portsmouth City Council's firework display on Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 011123-54)

4. Southsea fireworks

Portsmouth City Council's firework display on Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 011123-54) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

