POMPEY’S billionaire owner Michael Eisner has hinted at throwing a huge birthday bash to mark the beloved club’s birthday.

Mr Eisner, who took over the Portsmouth Football Club in 2017, said he wanted to throw a massive celebration to mark the Blues’ 125th anniversary in four years time.

It comes as Pompey today marked 121 years since it was founded on April 5, 1898.

And the former Walt Disney chief executive said he wanted to sprinkle some Disney magic on proceedings.

In a message to his 31,400 followers, the Californian said: ‘We should have a big party for the 125th. That’s the Disney way. We celebrate.’

His comment comes less than a week after Pompey secured its first piece of silverware under Mr Eisner’s tenureship.

Michael Eisner said he wants to throw a massive party to celebrate Pompey's 125th in four years time (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

More than 40,000 of the Fratton Faithful travelled to Wembley to watch the Blues secure a thrilling victory during a tense penalty shootout against Sunderland.

It was a match that had the second-largest attendance of any game across Europe, with a record-breaking 85,021 people packed into Wembley to witness the clash - with only Barcelona vs Espanyol having more fans watching their fixture.

Mr Eisner’s proposal tonight has already gone down well with fans over social media, who are fully behind the idea.

One person on Twitter replied: ‘We attended the 25th anniversary of Disneyland Paris - if you can make the Pompey one as good as that, it would be amazing.’

Some were calling for a free bar on the pitch at Fratton Park with others urged Mr Eisner to ‘start planning now’.

While Gerry Johns simply said: ‘Absolutely we should.’