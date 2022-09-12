Portsmouth fox has taken up residence in North End garden
A FOX has been captured going about its daily business after becoming accustomed to a North End garden.
Elli Janaway-Murphy, 30, captured this quirky photograph of a sleepy fox yawning, in her friend’s garden in North End, after the furry animal has become attached to the garden.
Lat year, a pack of six cubs were born in the area, and this cub had a particular liking for her friend’s garden where he has visited daily since being born.
The fox lurks around the garden morning, noon and night, anticipating what treats might come his way, and it is not just the animal that has become attached, Elli has found a soft spot for her fantastic Mr Fox.
She said: ‘He has now started knocking on the door asking for his dinner. He will walk up as you go in the fridge to see what you’re going to offer him.
‘He has taken food out of my hand before, he is that trusting.’