Portsmouth groups benefit from £150,000 Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation grant boost

Portsmouth charity Aurora New Dawn has been awarded £10,000

A handful of Portsmouth area orgainisations are among those who have received grants totalling £152,493 awarded by the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF).

Grants of up to £10,000 were awarded from the Including Communities Fund (ICF) to support groups working to improve the lives of people who are facing multiple levels of disadvantage.

The ICF has been contributed to by philanthropists, businesses and other funders committed to improving lives around the region.

Jacqui Scott, CEO of HIWCF said: “We partner with donors who are particularly keen on funding activities that work to directly address inequality in our communities.

"This latest round of grant funding is distributed amongst groups who are working on the frontline with people experiencing real disadvantage.

"Our partners and donors understand the importance of bringing communities together and the Including Communities Fund will go a long way to help the people

whom these services work with directly.”

Portsmouth charity Aurora New Dawn, an organisation that offers support, advocacy and safety advice for anyone experiencing domestic abuse, sexual violence and stalking, was awarded £10,000.

Director of Operations, Lyn Tiller, said: “The funding will allow Aurora to reach women within the Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic and Refugee communities and to explore the subject of domestic abuse in a supportive and appropriately facilitated setting.

"The sessions will focus on different types of abusive behaviour, and the myths associated with domestic abuse.

"The groups will help build skills and confidence, improving self-esteem and wellbeing and encourage discussion within a group who have shared experience.”

Elsewhere, Portsmouth City of Sanctuary were awarded £9,996 from the fund, Aspex Visual Arts Trust Ltd received £9,925 and Connors Toy Libraries £9,072.

HIWCF is part of a national network of 47 Community Foundations, one of the fastest growing philanthropic movements in the UK.