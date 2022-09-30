Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and Old Portsmouth star in new episode of ITV’s DNA Journey
PORTSMOUTH’S historic dockyard plays a starring role in the new episode of a popular ITV series.
‘DNA Journey’ follows celebrities as they learn about their family histories as the show uses cutting-edge technology to trace ancestries.
In the latest programme, which aired last night, comedians and friends Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan embarked on a mission to discover their family history.
Their voyage brought them to two sites in Portsmouth, where the pair came onboard HMS Victory.
It was here that Rob’s 19th century ancestor Frederick began his navy training.
Dr Glenn Fisher, war historian, showed the comedian documents charting Frederick’s journey from an illiterate youngster to a non-commissioned officer who won medals in the Crimean War.
The pair also head to The Still and West pub in Old Portsmouth for their DNA results from Jim Wilson, professor of human genetics.
‘I’m very impressed that you’ve dressed nautical’, quipped Romesh, referencing Jim’s blue and white striped t-shirt.
‘I have especially dressed for Portsmouth’, replied Jim.