News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and Old Portsmouth star in new episode of ITV’s DNA Journey

PORTSMOUTH’S historic dockyard plays a starring role in the new episode of a popular ITV series.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 30th September 2022, 12:19 pm

‘DNA Journey’ follows celebrities as they learn about their family histories as the show uses cutting-edge technology to trace ancestries.

In the latest programme, which aired last night, comedians and friends Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan embarked on a mission to discover their family history.

Their voyage brought them to two sites in Portsmouth, where the pair came onboard HMS Victory.

Portsmouth featured in the episode of DNA Journey. Picture: ITV

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

It was here that Rob’s 19th century ancestor Frederick began his navy training.

Read More

Read More
Cost of living: Portsmouth City Council reveals belt-tightening plans as it plug...

Dr Glenn Fisher, war historian, showed the comedian documents charting Frederick’s journey from an illiterate youngster to a non-commissioned officer who won medals in the Crimean War.

The pair also head to The Still and West pub in Old Portsmouth for their DNA results from Jim Wilson, professor of human genetics.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
The show travels to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to visit HMS Victory. Picture: ITV

‘I’m very impressed that you’ve dressed nautical’, quipped Romesh, referencing Jim’s blue and white striped t-shirt.

‘I have especially dressed for Portsmouth’, replied Jim.

Outside The Still and West pub in Old Portsmouth. Picture: ITV
Old PortsmouthITVPortsmouth Historic Dockyard