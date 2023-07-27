News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard calling on experienced mermaids to become head of mermaid relations - how to apply

People have been encouraged to make a splash and apply to become a professional mermaid.
By Freddie Webb
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is a recruiting a head of mermaid relations to work over the summer. The mermaid or merperson will be helping to manage the increased demand of visitors across the naval heritage attractions including the Mary Rose Museum and HMS Victory.

Sharna Bennett, customer relationship management Lead at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, said: “The Mermaid theme has really made a splash this summer and we’ve seen huge increased demand from visitors wanting to know more about their favourite ocean characters.

People are encouraged to apply to become a professional mermaid at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.
"Portsmouth is the obvious destination for fans looking to make a closer connection with the sea thanks to its rich maritime history and we’re excited to welcome our first professional mermaid, man or person aboard to help visitors take a deep dive into all Portsmouth Historic Dockyard has to offer.” The dockyard is looking to capitalise on the box-office success of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the ‘Mermaidcore’ Tiktok trend and Netflix documentary series MerPeople.

The job has been put forward because more people are asking staff about mermaids, and they hope the lucky candidate will be able to tell more people about mermaid culture, tradition and history. A successful experienced applicant can ‘scale up’ the career ladder to a management role, according tot he job listing.

Ideal candidates will be those who are comfortable in costume and have in depth mermaid knowledge. The job opening closes on August 4. More information can be found on the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard website.

