he events at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard includes a chance to see the groundbreaking work to keep its world-famous ships protected – including a once-in-a-generation chance to have an up-close look at conservation work on HMS Victory.

The new exhibition on Lord Nelson’s former flagship gives attendees a preview of one of the biggest conservation projects that the National Museum of the Royal Navy has ever undertaken.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is launching a series of events to keep families entertained across the October half-term.

From Saturday, October 22, to Sunday, October 30, families can take part in a monster hunt across all the site’s exhibitions, showcasing the myths and superstitions that have spooked sailors across the centuries.

Across the same week, the Victory Gallery and the museum’s Gosport sites will give children the chance to make their own free ‘bejeweled bug’, ready for Halloween.

On Friday, October 28, the Victory Gallery will give children the chance to learn about bioluminescence through an art activity running from 11am to 3pm.

The next day will see a Halloween tour of HMS Warrior, focusing on the Navy’s ghoulish secrets – but book a slot between 10.30am and 3pm to avoid disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Historic Dockyard is also running a special ongoing exhibition on Queen Elizabeth II’s relationship with the Royal Navy.

An annual pass starts from £39 per adult and £29 per child. Book online at historicdockyard.co.uk/tickets-and-offers.