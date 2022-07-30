The Portsmouth International Kite Festival, featuring dozens of impressive kite displays, has returned to the common for its 30th year today.
Last year saw a triumphant return for the festival after Covid-19 restrictions meant that 2020 event never got off the ground, and strong winds meant the festival could only go ahead for one day in 2019.
Amy Tilt, an events manager at Portsmouth City Council, which is helping to run the event, said: 'This is the 30th year that it's been taking place. It's incredibly popular, lots of families, people from all over the UK, and internationally people come to enjoy the event.
'We'v got three different arenas. One is a warm up spot, one is for the amazing free-standing displays, and then we have the different kite shows that take place.
‘We have got the wonderful aspex gallery doing different bits and pieces for children.
And one kite had caught her eye: 'I have three daughters, so I can imagine the Peppa Pig kite will be a popular one.'
Displays will take place from 10.30am to 5.30pm on Sunday.