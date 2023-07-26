News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth has been named one of the most pet-friendly UK cities for a staycation, according to new research.
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST

Airbnb management company GuestReady compiled a list of 73 UK cities and looked at the percentage of Airbnb listings that allow you to bring a pet, as a proportion of the city’s total listings with Portsmouth ranking as the ninth most pet-friendly city to visit in the UK, with 38.6 per cent of Airbnb listings analysed allowing pets.

Carlisle was found to be the most pet-friendly city, with nearly 59.8 per cent of its Airbnb listings allowing you to bring a pet along with you on your travels, followed by Hereford.

A spokesperson for GuestReady said: “For many people, pets are like family, so leaving them in kennels or with strangers when going on holiday doesn’t feel like a viable option. Therefore, it is particularly useful to know which cities are the most accommodating of pets, ahead of planning your trip.”

