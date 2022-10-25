Mr Sunak won the race to become new Tory leader after replacing the doomed short-lived stint of Liz Truss.

Mr Morgan congratulated his adversary for making history but was quick to stick the boot into the new prime minister.

MP Stephen Morgan. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He said: ‘Rishi Sunak has made history by becoming the first British Asian Prime Minister, and it is only right that we recognise this important moment for communities across Portsmouth and the country.

‘However, this is the same Rishi Sunak who as chancellor failed to grow the economy, failed to get a grip on inflation, and failed to help families with the Tory cost of living crisis.

‘And it’s the same Rishi Sunak whose family avoided paying tax in this country before he put up taxes on everyone else.

‘Rishi Sunak has no mandate and no idea what working people in Portsmouth need. We need a general election so the public get a say on the future of Britain – and the chance for a fresh start with Labour.’

The Conservative leader warned that the UK is facing a ‘profound economic crisis’ in his first speech since being appointed by the King and before launching a reshuffle.

‘Some mistakes were made. Not born of ill will or bad intentions – quite the opposite in fact. But mistakes nonetheless,’ Mr Sunak said.