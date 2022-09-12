The 560ft attraction has been lit up as part of the nation-wide commiserations over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday in her family estate in Balmoral, Scotland.

In a statement, a representative from the landmark said: ‘Spinnaker Tower joins with millions around the world in mourning the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

‘Continuum Attractions have been honoured to have welcomed Her Majesty to several of our attractions, throughout her 70-year-long reign.

The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, lit-up in purple. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

‘Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect, our site will be closed on Monday 19th September, the day of the state funeral.’