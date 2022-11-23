Troy Atkin is training five days a week before he heads to the Auckland event that kicks off on Monday, November 28.

Troy, 30, is a trainee solicitor at Biscoes Solicitors in North End, Portsmouth. By day he is in the corporate and commercial department, and is working hard to qualify in March next year. But by night he spends his time in the Fitness 24 gym in Gosport building up his strength, and is now joining a team of more than 20 people heading for the championships.

Troy Atkin is a trainee solicitor at Biscoes in North End and also a powerlifter. He is pictured winning the title of English Bench Press Champion - 120kg open men's category, in Newark.

It is Troy’s first time at the games. He holds the title of English Bench Press Champion in the open men’s 120kg category – with a personal best of 190kg - and he is third overall in the UK Bench Press category.

He said: ‘I’m representing England and I’m really excited for it. There’s a good team of lifters going, and we have a good chance of medalling quite high.

‘Lifting is a massive part of my life. My job means I work 15-hour days, sometimes weekends, but I always go to the gym. The mindset I have cultivated for myself is of no limits - I’m limitless.’

Troy, who lives in Drayton, started powerlifting training three years ago, to help his mental health and drinking. Sober for four years, this is his second year competing.

Unlike weightlifting, which is a recognised Olympic sport, powerlifting is not, which is why the sport has its own games held every four years.

He added: ‘I was a gym-goer and liked the idea of having a programme, having a regimented routine and discipline and something where I could see some real progress. I feel like every day I am levelling up. I’m an ordinary bloke trying to do extraordinary things.’

About the attraction of law, he said: ‘I like practising law because it gives me the opportunity to be a voice for those who do not have one. I believe it is our duty to help others, and the law provides the perfect platform to do so.’

Troy is also an animal lover and has two Golden Retrievers, Atlas and Apollo, and a Braque du Bourbonnais called Athena.

