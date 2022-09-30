Portsmouth lights festival We Shine and creative market We Create to return this November
A POPULAR festival that sees large light installations illuminating the city and a market for the area’s creatives are set to return before Christmas.
The lights festival We Shine Portsmouth attracted thousands of visitors during its first event last year, swiftly prompting calls for it to return.
The event will be back with impressive displays across Portsmouth from Thursday, November 17, to Saturday, November 19.
It will coincide with the return of a huge market for the area’s creatives, selling products ranging from art prints to clothing.
Most Popular
-
1
RANKED picture gallery: EFL League One Clubs with highest number of supporters banned including Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town
-
2
'I'm not superwoman': Southampton student cleared of forcing man into sex after saying she was too 'lazy' to be on top for 15 minutes
-
3
Man and woman hospitalised after ‘horrific attack’ when surrounded by thugs after leaving Slug and Lettuce in Fareham
The We Create Market in the Pitt Street Skate Park – inside the former Sainsbury’s building near Commercial Road – will run from Thursday, November 17, to Sunday, November 20.
Portsmouth City Councillor Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said the council was pleased to see the two events return.
Regarding the lights festival, Cllr Pitt said: ‘I know that they are planning to be even bigger and better than last year, with a new light installation planned for St Mary’s Church.’
Last years lights festival included ‘The Ship Of The Gods’, a 3D projection of a giant ship in St Mary’s Church, Fratton, and ‘The Rainbow In The Dark’, a nighttime rainbow created using mist sprays in Victoria Park.
Regarding the creatives market, Cllr Pitt added: ‘The market is really, really important for local creatives – it was vital in the pandemic.’
The upcoming market will be open 5pm to 9pm on the weekdays, and then 10am to 9pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday.