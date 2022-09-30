News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Portsmouth lights festival We Shine and creative market We Create to return this November

A POPULAR festival that sees large light installations illuminating the city and a market for the area’s creatives are set to return before Christmas.

By Richard Lemmer
Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:16 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:16 pm

The lights festival We Shine Portsmouth attracted thousands of visitors during its first event last year, swiftly prompting calls for it to return.

The event will be back with impressive displays across Portsmouth from Thursday, November 17, to Saturday, November 19.

It will coincide with the return of a huge market for the area’s creatives, selling products ranging from art prints to clothing.

The We Shine Portsmouth lights festival attracted more than 80,000 visits to installations across the city last year.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The We Create Market in the Pitt Street Skate Park – inside the former Sainsbury’s building near Commercial Road – will run from Thursday, November 17, to Sunday, November 20.

Read More

Read More
HMS Spey makes Royal Navy history in Australia - with some smuggling involved

Portsmouth City Councillor Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said the council was pleased to see the two events return.

Regarding the lights festival, Cllr Pitt said: ‘I know that they are planning to be even bigger and better than last year, with a new light installation planned for St Mary’s Church.’

Advertisement

Hide Ad
The We Create Market has previously hosted dozens of traders in the old Knight & Lee and Debenhams store in Palmerston Road.

Last years lights festival included ‘The Ship Of The Gods’, a 3D projection of a giant ship in St Mary’s Church, Fratton, and ‘The Rainbow In The Dark’, a nighttime rainbow created using mist sprays in Victoria Park.

Regarding the creatives market, Cllr Pitt added: ‘The market is really, really important for local creatives – it was vital in the pandemic.’

The upcoming market will be open 5pm to 9pm on the weekdays, and then 10am to 9pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday.

Steve PittPortsmouthVictoria Park