Portsmouth lights festival We Shine and creative market We Create to return this November

The event will be back with impressive displays across Portsmouth from Thursday, November 17, to Saturday, November 19.

It will coincide with the return of a huge market for the area’s creatives, selling products ranging from art prints to clothing.

The We Shine Portsmouth lights festival attracted more than 80,000 visits to installations across the city last year.

The We Create Market in the Pitt Street Skate Park – inside the former Sainsbury’s building near Commercial Road – will run from Thursday, November 17, to Sunday, November 20.

Portsmouth City Councillor Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said the council was pleased to see the two events return.

Regarding the lights festival, Cllr Pitt said: ‘I know that they are planning to be even bigger and better than last year, with a new light installation planned for St Mary’s Church.’

The We Create Market has previously hosted dozens of traders in the old Knight & Lee and Debenhams store in Palmerston Road.

Last years lights festival included ‘The Ship Of The Gods’, a 3D projection of a giant ship in St Mary’s Church, Fratton, and ‘The Rainbow In The Dark’, a nighttime rainbow created using mist sprays in Victoria Park.

Regarding the creatives market, Cllr Pitt added: ‘The market is really, really important for local creatives – it was vital in the pandemic.’