The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Tom Coles, left, and Peter Weir from the Hampshire branch of PcaSo

Local Freemasons are hosting a free prostate cancer testing event in conjunction with the charity Prostate Cancer Support Organisation (PCaSO) at Cosham Masonic Hall on Saturday, September 9.

Ian Gore, a member of the Cosham Hall-based King Edward Vll Lodge, and fellow Lodge members are driving this important initiative to give local men the opportunity for early testing.

He said: “Prostate cancer affects one in eight men over the age of 50 and this increases to one in five for men of African-Caribbean heritage.

“Diagnosed early, recovery rates are high but all too often the condition is not identified until the cancer is well developed which results in over 12,000 deaths a year in this country.

“This opportunity for quick and simple blood test, known as a PSA – prostate specific antigen - test, will give an indication of the health of the prostate.

“The test when taken regularly tracks any changes in PSA level and helps to give early warning of a problem.”

Portsmouth mayor, Cllr Tom Coles, added: “It's important for men to be aware of and take care of their health.

"This scheme is a great way of facilitating checks on prostate health with a less invasive procedure than commonly believed.”

There are around 8,000 Freemasons in Hampshire and Isle of Wight, and over 250 Lodges.

Although Freemasonry has been an open and transparent organisation for some time, there are still many misconceptions.

Essentially, Freemasonry is a society of men concerned with moral and spiritual values based on integrity, kindness, honesty and fairness.

It is one of the world’s oldest and largest non-religious, non-political, fraternal and charitable organisations.