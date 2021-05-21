Demi Jones has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The former Love Island contestant who hails from Cosham announced the news to fans via social media on Thursday.

Demi, an alumnus of Springfield School, in Drayton, rose to prominence on the 2020 series of the ITV show.

Posting on her Instagram story she wrote: ‘Hi guys, I got my results today and unfortunately I have thyroid cancer. The tumour has been removed but I’m now due to have more surgery to remove the rest of my thyroid.

‘I’m staying very positive and I’m a strong girl so I’ll be fine, thank you for your love and support always. I’ll bounce back stronger.’

Demi has been updating her followers on Instagram since discovering a lump in her neck in early April.

She was admitted to hospital where she had the ‘potentially cancerous’ lump removed and has been awaiting the results of further tests.

Before flying to South Africa to enter the Love Island villa in January 2020, Demi worked as a style advisor at Mint Velvet in Gunwharf Quays.

After partnering up with Luke Mabbott, she made it to the final and they eventually finished third.

Thyroid cancer is a rare type of cancer that affects the thyroid gland, a small gland at the base of the neck that produces hormones.

It is most common in people aged in their 30s and women are two to three times more likely to develop it than men, according to the NHS.

