Heather Peak next the to bronze sculpture paying homage to Luna Park. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Flames destroyed the Luna Park ultrasaurus on Southsea Common in 2010 but last month a bronze replica to the imposing installation was unveiled in tribute.

Reaction has been mixed after a £5,290 crowdfunder part-paid for the £35,000 project – with many expecting a larger sculpture.

Criticism has been reported in national newspapers and the work by Heather and Ivan Morison appeared on BBC’s Have I Got News For You with comic Bill Bailey mocking its size.

But Heather, who together with Ivan created the original Luna Park, told The News it was a ‘perfect size’ and was delighted it appeared on TV.

She said: ‘I think it was great that it was on Have I Got News for You, and reported lately in national newspapers, I enjoy that programme, and how ace that it is of national interest.

‘I think it is the perfect size and if you want it bigger then just need to see the digital version – that is huge.

‘Don’t forget to scan the QR code for a huge version when you visit.’

Around 20 people worked on the sculpture and it features an augmented reality addition via a smartphone.

It shows the original dinosaur and music from the Portsmouth City Band when a QR code on the Portland Stone plinth is scanned.

The criticism and mocking of the sculpture’s size has not diminished Heather’s joy in seeing it on display to the public.

She said: ‘It is just utterly brilliant. I love knowing that people visit, have their photo taken with it, rest their coffee on it.

‘Sometimes I think about it a night, in the wind and the rain, just staring out to sea.

‘We feel immensely grateful and honoured that we were commissioned by Aspex Gallery and the people of Portsmouth.’

The sculpture is named: I stand for language. I speak for history. I shout for truth.

Two people worked on the augmented reality, and one on the digital printing, while six people worked on the sculpture’s casting.

Two others quarried the stone before it was rough sawn by one person, and then finished and carved by two more people.

The plaque and QR code needed work from two more, while the foundations, craning and transport were done by two people.

Portsmouth City Council match-funded £5,000 from its Community Infrastructure Levy fund and the remaining £25,000 came from The National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Funds covered materials, labour, artists’ time and concept and work, and the installation. In-kind support was given from Brymor and JLR Services.

A spokeswoman for Aspex said the gallery had received messages of support online.

