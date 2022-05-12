Police were called at 5.24pm on Tuesday to reports of an altercation taking place on Derby Road.
Residents reported hearing shouting and swearing at the time and seeing two men fighting, with emergency services turning up soon afterwards.
Officers attended and located a man in his 20s with an injury to his head.
Read More
He was taken to hospital for treatment and was last night still there.
His injury is not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing at the moment.
Police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
He said: ‘An investigation is underway and enquiries to determine the circumstances of this incident are ongoing.’