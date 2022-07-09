Police were called after an alleged break-in on July 4.

A man was reported to have entered a house in Hollybank Crescent and stole various items of jewellery - including a gold necklace, pendants, earrings and rings – belonging to a woman in her 80s.

This followed a leaflet drop in the area that morning which advertised the offer of cash in exchange for jewellery, antiques, medals and watches, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Police have charged a Portsmouth man in connection with a house burglary in Hythe. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The spokesman said: 'Following enquiries, John Reginald Dagnell, aged 53, formerly of Salisbury Road in Portsmouth, was charged with the following: burglary, acquiring criminal property – relating to cash seized by police, (and) using threatening/abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre on July 7.

He was remanded in custody, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday, and was remanded further for an appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court on August 8.