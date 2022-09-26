Attending Portsmouth Crown Court this week, Karl Hicks, a 40-year-old formerly of Thorncroft Road, in Fratton, was jailed after being found guilty of raping and assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

The attack occurred more than a decade ago when the victim – who was then not yet 13 – was visiting a friend’s family, who went shopping and left her alone with Hicks.

Hicks’ victim – who has lifelong anonymity – was left believing that she would find herself in trouble if she reported the incident at the time, according to her family.

Karl Hicks, who has jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of raping and assaulting a girl under the age of 13 Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

But now Hicks is behind bars thanks to the courage of the young woman he had once terrified, as she hopes to serve as an inspiration to others who have suffered similar attacks.

It was the woman’s powerful statements in court that convinced the jury that she was sharing painful memories that had dragged down her mental health for almost half her life, according to her partner.

Speaking to The News, the victim’s partner said: ‘I was the first person that she told. I was so sad and angry – from that moment I wanted her to get justice.

‘She would keep herself isolated and stay inside in case she saw him.’

The victim’s mother added: ‘He ruined my daughter's childhood - he took that from her. And he denied it the whole way through (the trial).’

After reliving the harrowing experience several times for police statements and in-person court appearances, the young woman is an inspiration for the victims of similar crimes, according to her loved ones.

Her partner said: 'I want her to know how brave it was for her to do this, and how proud we are of her. She is an inspiration to people this has happened to.’

The young woman now feels ‘relieved’ and ‘lighter’, according to her mother.

She added: ‘She feels like she can get on with her life now.’

Her mother and partner praised the consistent support provided by the courts and Hampshire Constabulary, which commended the victim for being ‘remarkably brave’.

Detective Constable Sam Couchman of Hampshire Constabulary’s Amberstone team said police will investigate crimes of this nature with ‘utmost seriousness’, regardless of when they occurred.

Det Con Couchman said: ‘Hicks took advantage of a child in one of the worst possible ways and I am pleased that he will now face the consequences of his abhorrent crimes.

‘The victim in this case has been remarkably brave in coming forward to report what happened to her at such a young age.

‘The fact that she has had to live with the memory and effects of what Hicks did to her is almost inconceivable for those of us who have never experienced such abuse.

‘I would like to commend her on her remarkable bravery and courage.’