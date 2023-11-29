News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth man sentenced to six months in prison following shoplifting at Co-Op stores where he stole nearly £2,000 worth of goods

A 51 year-old man has been jailed after a shoplifting spree that targeted Co-Op stores in Portsmouth.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Nov 2023, 07:58 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Thursday, November 23, Simon Collins of St Michaels Road was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates Court after he admitted 28 different shoplifting offences.

Between September 5 and October 24, Collins stole food from ten different Co-Op stores in Portsmouth, including those on Great Southsea Street, Twyford Avenue, and Fawcett Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In total Collins stole £1,925 of stock for which he was jailed for a total of six months.

Most Popular
On Thursday, November 23 Simon Collins of St Michaels Road was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates Court after he admitted 28 different shoplifting offences.On Thursday, November 23 Simon Collins of St Michaels Road was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates Court after he admitted 28 different shoplifting offences.
On Thursday, November 23 Simon Collins of St Michaels Road was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates Court after he admitted 28 different shoplifting offences.

Targeting shoplifters is a priority for the district, and the police will continue to pursue those that are violent to staff or are repeat offenders. There is a city centre team dedicated to catching these offenders and they are working with businesses including the Co-Op across the city to target shoplifters.

Chief Inspector Paul Markham said: “The city centre team and the wider Portsmouth District Policing Teams will continue to work hard to make Portsmouth a safer place for residents, visitors and businesses. Please continue to report shoplifting incidents to us, as they help us build a stronger case against prolific offenders.

“Business owners and shop staff should not have to come to work and face criminal behaviour. We’ve worked closely with the local Co-Op stores on this case to secure CCTV and statements that have assisted in securing this result at court.

“We hope that this sends a clear message to any shoplifters out there: continue to steal and you will end up in court.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice