Harvey Cooper became low after his dad died during the Covid pandemic before he turned to walking after buying a rescue dog Marley. The 44-year-old carries out 10-mile yomps from his Fratton home circumnavigating much of Portsea Island.

Along his travels, Harvey noticed a memorial on the side of the M275 to a young man called Craig Day killed in a crash on the road on March 2, 2001. The tribute reads: ‘In loving memory of our dear son and loving brother who was killed on this road March 2, 2001. Our hearts are broken forever. You are sadly missed. Goodnight your loving mum and dad, brother Ian and sister Jodie.’

The memorial to Craig Day by the M275

Harvey said seeing a picture of Craig’s smile on the memorial has helped him. ‘After losing my dad and not being able to see him, or go to the funeral as all my family are up north, I became pretty low,’ he said. ‘So I got myself a rescue dog named Marley from Spain. And he got me out of the house. On our first walk I came across the memorial of Craig Day.

‘The picture had his smile. That gave me the boost I needed. I do the same 10-mile walk three or four times a week and always say good morning to him.

‘I Just wanted Craig’s family to know that his physical presence may be gone. But his spirit has helped me.’

He added: ‘When I saw how young he was, he made me feel blessed to still be here, and that motivated me. I now also have a job working in A&E at the hospital so am giving a little something back.

Harvey Cooper and dog Marley

‘You never know what's around the corner, so on my walk whichever way round I do it, I always say hello. It may seem weird but it helps. I don't know who his family are but have tried looking since February. I've tried everywhere to find them but no joy.’

Contact with Harvey can be made via The News.