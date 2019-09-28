Portsmouth man who died in China flown back to UK after fundraising campaign

The body of a Portsmouth man who died in China is being bought home after his family raised thousands of pounds to repatriate him.

Dad-of-two Kevin Little, 39, passed away on July 30 while working abroad as an English teacher, but the Chinese authorities have remained tight-lipped over the police investigation into his death.

(l-r) Kevin's siblings Adam Little (35), Shelly Little (34) and Chris Little (30). Picture: Sarah Standing (150819-3597)

His family, who believe his death may have been linked to his epilepsy, have spent the last two months trying to fundraise up to £25,000 to bring him home.

Kevin’s brother Adam, 36, confirmed that his body is being flown back to Heathrow on Saturday after repatriation charity REST donated £10,000 to help with costs.

Adam, of North End, said: ‘It was a massive godsend. Without their help with this we would not have been able to bring him home.

‘It has been headache after headache after headache.’

Kevin’s best friend in China, Ateeq Khan, helped the family by filling in paperwork, speaking to the authorities and helping to organise the repatriation.

A JustGiving page was also set up for the family to raise the money needed for the repatriation and funeral costs.

Kevin was last in Portsmouth, where he had lived on and off for 10 years, in November in 2018.

He has spent eight years teaching English in China near Shanghai. He lived around 80 miles north of the major city in Nantong.

His mum Wendy is landlady at the Derby Tavern in Stamshaw, and held a fundraiser at the pub last month.

Adam added: ‘We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at the Derby Tavern, and to all the anonymous donors online.

‘Our little family just want to thank everyone who has helped us.’

Kevin’s funeral will take place at Portchester Crematorium at 10am on October 11, with a wake afterwards at the Derby Tavern.