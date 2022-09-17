Azizul Rayhan, 27, got trapped in the elevator at Victory Business Centre on July 17 overnight.

The Fratton resident described it as a ‘horrible experience’, and thought he could have died due to a lack of oxygen.

Azizul Rayhan got stuck in a lift at Victory Business Centre, Portsmouth for seven hours on July 17. He said his mental health has been severely impacted by the ordeal. Pictured: Azizul Rayhan pictured outside Victory Business Centre, Portsmouth on Tuesday 26th July 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He has struggled with his mental health, and developed claustrophobia, since the ordeal – not setting foot in a lift since.

Mr Rayhan told The News: ‘I don’t use lifts anymore, and I have claustrophobia.

‘Whenever I’m in London, I feel intimidated when I use the underground trains.

‘I’m still recovering at the moment.’

Portsmouth City Council have implemented several changes since Azizul Rayhan got stuck in a lift for seven hours. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth City Council launched a ‘full review’ after the incident into the lift mechanisms and security guard work practices – implementing several changes.

As well as the transportation device malfunctioning, and no phone alert being triggered when Mr Rayhan was frantically pressing the button, the usually stationed security guard – contracted by Allied Facilities Ltd – was not there.

The site is usually monitored every night between midnight and 3am.

‘The council decided to change work practices,’ a spokesman said.

‘In the case that a guard is unable to attend site due to multiple alarms other priorities, the guard will call Portsmouth City Council key holders to inform them.

‘Lift call alarms are tested each week and logged.

‘Two unrelated faults regarding the lift could not have been predicted - a mechanical fault halted the lift as per its safety feature and, in addition, the alarm line was not connecting due to a fault on the line.

‘The phone line call out system has been replaced. HSE has been informed, and the relevant forms completed and logged.’

Mr Rayhan was very pleased with the changes.

The paralegal, who works in London, added: ‘I’m happy because all the problems have been amended and they’ve implemented those changes.

‘The aim of spreading this news was to make companies aware of improving their lift facilities.

‘It’s not just about that building.’