Portsmouth man who ‘hates running’ to do half-marathon for family friend with cerebral palsy
Dan Tolfrey, 33, from Portsmouth was inspired to sign up for a fundraising half-marathon after being hospitalised in March with a punctured lung and pneumonia.
Dan, who works for the Ministry of Defence, was taking part in speedboat training when he suddenly found he could barely breathe. He said: “To this day I have no idea what happened – there was no impact or trauma, it seemed to be just one of those things. But during my five days in hospital I decided to set myself a mental and physical challenge. I’ve never been a runner, in fact I hate it, so a half marathon ticked both boxes.”
Malaya Rose, now aged nine, was born premature and with quad spastic diplegia cerebral palsy, which means she has very tight muscles in her legs, arms and core, and limited co-ordination.
The family raised more than £40,000 for a selective dorsal dhizotomy operation and the necessary physiotherapy which would help Malaya with sitting, standing, playing, daily activities of all sorts and possibly even allow her to walk.
Malaya still needs physiotherapy every week which is not available on the NHS and costs more than £100 per session. Dan is hoping to raise funds to help cover these costs.
Dan added: “I work with Malaya’s dad Buster and wanted to raise money and awareness for her – her therapies and treatments cost a lot of money.”
He will be running the Southampton Morun Half Marathon this Sunday.
Malaya’s dad Buster, 34, from Portsmouth, who also works for the MoD said: ‘I am very grateful to Dan for choosing Malaya’s charity for this challenge he has set himself. Watching him work his way back from illness and injury and put in the hard miles has been impressive to see and I hope the run goes as smoothly as possible for him. We will be there cheering him on!’
The family is being supported by children’s charity Tree of Hope which helps families fundraise for children like Malaya with healthcare needs and provides charity status to benefit from gift aid, corporate support while also providing donor reassurance.
To sponsor Dan, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/dantolfreyhalfmarathon