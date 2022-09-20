He will be one of over 200 Mencap runners, and one of six with a learning disability, taking on the 26.2-mile route from east to west London, via the Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge and The Mall, and will be taking on the challenge with his guide runner Lawrence Patterson.

An avid runner for several years, he said that taking part in the London Marathon is ‘a dream come true’.

Shane Grant, 39, from Portsmouth who is taking on the London marathon, pictured with his guide runner Lawrence Patterson

He said: ‘I just want to show everyone that I can do it and make people proud of me. I am really looking forward to the crowds cheering me on and hearing my name being shouted. I am also excited to get my medal!

‘I want to show people that despite the challenges I face, with determination, anyone can achieve their goals.

‘I’m raising money for Mencap because they have supported me to get to where I am; they are the best.’

Founded in 1946, Mencap provides front-line support to thousands of people with a learning disability, while ensuring that people with a learning disability and their families and carers can get help through the charity’s helpline, online support services and lobbying and influencing work.

Edel Harris OBE, chief executive of Mencap says that he’s ‘delighted’ that Shane, along with other runners, will be taking on the marathon to raise vital funds for Mencap.

He added: ‘All of our runners will be helping to raise awareness about learning disabilities and in turn raise vital funds for our programmes, which are needed now more than ever. Join me in supporting Shane by cheering him on, on the day and by donating to his fundraising page.