Portsmouth man with learning disability set to run the London Marathon
A man with a learning disability is set to run the London Marathon next month.
Shane Grant, 39, from Portsmouth, plans to take on one of the biggest fundraising events in the fundraising calendar for disability charity Mencap, to raise awareness and funding.
He will be one of over 200 Mencap runners, and one of six with a learning disability, taking on the 26.2-mile route from east to west London, via the Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge and The Mall, and will be taking on the challenge with his guide runner Lawrence Patterson.
An avid runner for several years, he said that taking part in the London Marathon is ‘a dream come true’.
Most Popular
He said: ‘I just want to show everyone that I can do it and make people proud of me. I am really looking forward to the crowds cheering me on and hearing my name being shouted. I am also excited to get my medal!
‘I want to show people that despite the challenges I face, with determination, anyone can achieve their goals.
‘I’m raising money for Mencap because they have supported me to get to where I am; they are the best.’
Every penny Shane raises will go towards funding Mencap’s life-changing programmes, which aim to tackle stigma around learning disabilities, and help those impacted to live happy and healthy lives.
Founded in 1946, Mencap provides front-line support to thousands of people with a learning disability, while ensuring that people with a learning disability and their families and carers can get help through the charity’s helpline, online support services and lobbying and influencing work.
Edel Harris OBE, chief executive of Mencap says that he’s ‘delighted’ that Shane, along with other runners, will be taking on the marathon to raise vital funds for Mencap.
He added: ‘All of our runners will be helping to raise awareness about learning disabilities and in turn raise vital funds for our programmes, which are needed now more than ever. Join me in supporting Shane by cheering him on, on the day and by donating to his fundraising page.
‘Through your generosity and encouragement, we can continue to support people with a learning disability to lead happy and healthy lives.’