Portsmouth MP calls for action on 'booming' childcare price hikes

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (060619-20)

Stephen Morgan MP is demanding the government matches Labour’s own recovery plan, which commits to breakfast and afterschool clubs for all.

It comes as as the cost of afterschool clubs in the south east has soared by £573.42 since 2010.

The member of Parliament for Portsmouth South and shadow schools minister, said: ‘Portsmouth’s parents are battling rising bills, yet the Conservatives have failed to take any action to tackle booming childcare price rises.

‘Families in our city are paying over £570 more a year while the government faffs around and delays getting help to people who are struggling.

‘Labour would be supporting parents and children right now with before and afterschool clubs for all.’