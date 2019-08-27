Portsmouth MP calls for veterans railcard

THE MP for Portsmouth South has called for a ex-service personnel to be able to claim an armed forces railcard.

Stephen Morgan MP asked Minister for Defence People and Veterans to extend the HM Forces Railcard to former armed forces personnel.

Members of the armed forces receive reduced rate rail travel by showing the railcard, a benefit recently extended to reservists.

Mr Morgan said it was ‘wrong’ that the railcard did not extend to veterans.

He said: ‘This is a simple issue.

‘I do not believe that we should differentiate between those who currently serve and those who have served when it comes to paying tribute or supporting our armed forces community.’

The HM Forces Railcard costs £21 and saves individuals 1/3 on most rail fares throughout Great Britain for a whole year.