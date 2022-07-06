The resignations came after prime minister Boris Johnson had been forced into an apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row, after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of the MP’s ‘inappropriate’ conduct.

The chancellor Rishi Sunak resigned as chancellor at 6pm yesterday, saying that the British public expected ‘government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously’, as well as citing fundamental differences over the UK economy.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Sunak said: ‘I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C), Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid (L) and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attend a press conference inside the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London last year. Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

It came within minutes of Sajid Javid announcing that he was also resigning as health secretary, saying that he could ‘no longer continue in good conscience’.

Addressing the prime minister, the Tory MP for Bromsgrove said that following last month’s vote of confidence ‘it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too.’

The prime minister survived a confidence vote on June 6, but 41 per cent of his own MPs tried to remove him.

MP for North East Cambridgeshire Steve Barclay has now been appointed health secretary, while former education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has been made chancellor.

Reacting on social media, several readers of The News expressed that the prime minister may soon be out of office, as the resignations make him appear ‘dead in the water’.

Portsmouth South MP, Stephen Morgan said ‘the writing is now on the wall for Mr Johnson’.

He added: ‘After dragging their heels for months on end, two of some of the Prime Minister’s most senior Cabinet colleagues have finally resigned.

‘This Prime Minister should be focused on tackling the cost of living crisis, not having to manage political distractions because of the vacuum of leadership he’s created.

‘It’s now time for local Tory MPs to follow suit and put an end to this rudderless, morally bankrupt government that has utterly failed Portsmouth and the country.’