Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against rising energy prices outside Ofgem's headquarters in Canary Wharf. Picture: Rob Pinney/Getty Images

The new price cap for those on average use tariffs – paying by direct debit – is £3,549.

This is a rise of 80 per cent.

It will come into effect on October 1, and will affect 24 million households across the UK.

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt is calling on residents to contact her so she can share ideas and experiences with the chancellor, Nadim Zahawi.

In a message on social media, the MP – who is backing Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership contest which is set to decide the next prime minister – said: ‘I have been visiting business in Portsmouth, and elsewhere owned by my constituents, to discuss the impact of rising energy costs. I am feeding your views and ideas into (the chancellor).

‘If you are a business owner in my patch please (let me know) your views [email protected]’

Meanwhile Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has pointed to his party’s plan to insulate 19 million homes and freeze the price cap.

In a social media message, the shadow minister for schools said: ‘Labour has a £29bn plan to stop bills going up this winter and typically saving households £1,000, paid for by taxing oil and gas producers who are making record profits.’