Five-week-old Mason Bridle was discovered unresponsive and not breathing by his mother at their flat in the Landport neighbourhood, at around 3am on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

An inquest into the infant’s death has heard how mum Abbie Bridle’s initial desperate 999 call was placed on hold for more than five minutes, and then paramedics missed her directions to the apartment block’s closest exit.

It meant the South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) crew had to run more than 100 metres around the building while holding Mason, who had remained unresponsive to CPR efforts at the scene.

The Coroner's Court in Guildhall Square. Picture by: Malcolm Wells (180405-3355)

Senior coroner Christopher Wilkinson said the delays had likely made no difference to the incident’s outcome, as evidence of rigor mortis suggested that the infant had died several hours before his mother had discovered his condition.

In a statement read out Portsmouth Coroners’ Court, mum Abbie said: ‘The situation was terrible, chaotic – and I think it sent me into a state of shock.

‘Paramedics hadn’t listened to us – we told them to come to the rear entrance of the building.’

Also addressing the court via a written statement, Jennifer Saunders, head of legal services at South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), said directions relayed to the 999 operator had been logged on a system used by paramedics – but ‘regrettably’ the directions not been passed on or checked by ambulance crews.

The SCAS spokeswoman said: ‘We can only apologise.’

Speaking after the hearing, Abbie said: ‘Our family miss and love my son, our brother and grandson Mason very much, it has been such an horrific time for us all but we will forever remember and will speak his name. He will forever be very much a big part of our family. He was a very happy and content baby boy with a smile to light up the room.

‘I'm satisfied with the outcome, however I would like it to be addressed that I do not feel South Central Ambulance Service’s apologies are very sincere as the call handler in my eyes failed to do their job properly that night.’

Mason was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, where doctors continued resuscitation procedures for more than an hour to no effect.

The cause of death remains unascertained, with no evidence that Mason – who was sleeping next to his mother in her bed – had died as a result of the sleeping arrangement, according to the coroner.

Returning a conclusion of sudden unexpected death in infancy, Mr Wilkinson said: ‘The death of any child isn’t a natural occurrence – it’s not something any parent should have to endure.

‘The evidence shows that Mason had a very loving and supportive few weeks of his life. He had been born to a caring family and had been well supported by his caring mother.’

