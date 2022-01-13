Portsmouth named the second best place to live in the UK - here's why

The city came in second place, behind online London, in a ranking from the website Nomad Nation.

Portsmouth was ranked higher than the likes of Brighton, Edinburgh, Oxford and more – Southampton did not feature in the top ten.

It was praised for ‘cool up and coming areas’, ‘great railway connections’ and ‘loads of good shopping to do’.

Nomad Nation highlights Southsea in particular as an area that people might want to consider living in.

The website adds: ‘Head to Gunwharf Quays for an amazing array of designer shops and shiny restaurants to try out.

‘Another good thing is the transport links; you’ll be able to catch a fairly inexpensive ferry (or hovercraft) ride over to the Isle of Wight for the day.’

The website listed a couple of cons for living in Portsmouth which includes ‘not much in the way of coworking spaces’ and also claimed that the ‘nightlife can be a bit intimidating’.

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt tweeted about the list, saying: ‘We've come a long way in the last decade, and I'm very proud. The regeneration of the Lido and Hilsea Lines will further improve quality of life.’

