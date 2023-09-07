Watch more videos on Shots!

Today (August 8) the Coastal Motor Boat 4 is taking to the Solent in the form of a fully active and meticulously built replica.

It has been 100 years since a coastal motorboat was last active and visitors to Boathouse 4 in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will have the opportunity to marvel at CMB4R, aka the “Spitfire of the Sea”, following a private launch event hosted today by the PNBPT.

Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust spends six years creating a replica of the CMB4R. Pictured: CMB4R on sea trials (above) and CMB4 in action in the early 20th century (image property of the Imperial War Museum)

CEO of the Trust, Hannah Prowse, said: “This replica is the brainchild of Rodney Agar, nephew of the original CMB4’s most famed commander, Lieutenant Augustus Agar. Thanks to funding secured from the Chancellor’s LIBOR fund in 2016, we were able to make Rodney’s ambitious dream a reality despite boat building of this nature being now no longer widely practiced or documented.

“The influence of the CMB on naval architecture post-WWI is of such significance, it felt only right to recreate this revolutionary vessel so visitors to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard could appreciate and understand its impact.

Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust spends six years creating a replica of the CMB4R. (From right to left) Team lead David Griffiths and volunteers Mike Scott, Hamo Thornycroft, Tim Deacon, Mike Finch and Steve Dawson with CMB4R

“We must pay tribute to our wonderful team of volunteers led over the years by David Griffiths, Bob Forsyth and Diggory Rose, our partners Landau, as well as the National Maritime Museum, who provided the crucial plans of the original Coastal Motor Boat from 1915, without which they wouldn’t have been able to build such a high quality replica."

Owner, Sir John Isaac Thornycroft and his children, John Edward, Tom and daughter Blanche all contributed to the design of the CMB – but it is only now that Blanche is receiving the recognition that she deserved for the role she played.

Hamo Thornycroft, a former civil architect, marine draftsman and marine photographer is great nephew to Blanche and has been a part of the CMB4R team for almost a year.

Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust spends six years creating a replica of the CMB4R. Pictured: Blanche Thornycroft holding a recording disc used to test model boats at Steyne House on the Isle of Wight, the Thornycroft family home

