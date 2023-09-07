Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust creates replica of “CMB4” which sunk Russian warship “Oleg” in 1919 - and it is taking to the Solent today
The Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust has spent the last six years researching the CMB4 and a team of 35 dedicated volunteers have spent their time working to make a replica of the famed naval craft.
Today (August 8) the Coastal Motor Boat 4 is taking to the Solent in the form of a fully active and meticulously built replica.
It has been 100 years since a coastal motorboat was last active and visitors to Boathouse 4 in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will have the opportunity to marvel at CMB4R, aka the “Spitfire of the Sea”, following a private launch event hosted today by the PNBPT.
The original CMB4 was designed in part by one of the first female members of the Royal Institute of Naval Architects and it is known for sinking the Oleg, a Russian warship, in 1919 as well as being an innovative creation in the Navy.
CEO of the Trust, Hannah Prowse, said: “This replica is the brainchild of Rodney Agar, nephew of the original CMB4’s most famed commander, Lieutenant Augustus Agar. Thanks to funding secured from the Chancellor’s LIBOR fund in 2016, we were able to make Rodney’s ambitious dream a reality despite boat building of this nature being now no longer widely practiced or documented.
“The influence of the CMB on naval architecture post-WWI is of such significance, it felt only right to recreate this revolutionary vessel so visitors to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard could appreciate and understand its impact.
“We must pay tribute to our wonderful team of volunteers led over the years by David Griffiths, Bob Forsyth and Diggory Rose, our partners Landau, as well as the National Maritime Museum, who provided the crucial plans of the original Coastal Motor Boat from 1915, without which they wouldn’t have been able to build such a high quality replica."
The CMB was designed in 1915 by The Thornycroft Company, a shipbuilder experienced in designing, building and racing high speed boats in the years before the first World War.
Owner, Sir John Isaac Thornycroft and his children, John Edward, Tom and daughter Blanche all contributed to the design of the CMB – but it is only now that Blanche is receiving the recognition that she deserved for the role she played.
Hamo Thornycroft, a former civil architect, marine draftsman and marine photographer is great nephew to Blanche and has been a part of the CMB4R team for almost a year.
Hamo said: "It’s only in the last four or five years that historians have become more interested in Blanche Thornycroft and her influence on naval engineering. I think her impact on other women working or aspiring to work in boat engineering can be considerable. The future for women working in this industry is bright. Technical development always requires good minds and in my experience women have these in abundance."