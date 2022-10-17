Screen grab of the Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt answering an urgent question in the House of Commons, London.

Leader of the opposition Keir Starmer raised an Urgent Question for the prime minister Liz Truss in the wake of the sacking previous chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

The MP for Portsmouth North, Penny Mordaunt, took the prime minister’s place during the session in the House of Commons, repeatedly saying that she could not divulge Ms Truss’s location or the reason for her absence.

When asked if the PM was ‘cowering’ under a desk, Ms Mordaunt said the leader of the UK government was ‘not under a desk’ – provoking a huge outburst of laughter in the chamber.

Ms Mordaunt, who is also leader of the House of Commons, added: ‘I can assure the House that, with regret, she is not here for a very good reason.’

She also said that she was ‘sorry’ that ‘events’ had led to the replacement of the chancellor, stoking further fears about the economic turmoil facing the country.

Ms Mordaun said: ‘The I understand that people want certainty and reassurance about their bills, their businesses, and their benefits.

‘And I am sorry that the events leading to the changes today have added to the concerns about the major volatility that was already there existing in the economy.

‘That’s why we are putting it right today.’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer mocked Ms Truss as he said: ‘The lady is not for turning – up.’

He said the Prime Minister has no mandate, adding: ‘How can Britain get the stability it needs when all the Government offers is grotesque chaos?

‘How can Britain get the stability it needs, when instead of leadership we have this utter vacuum?’

The prime minister appeared briefly in the chamber for a statement from the new chancellor, who outlined the abandonment of proposals from the ‘mini-budget’ last month.