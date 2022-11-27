THE ever-popular ice skating rink has returned to Portsmouth’s city centre this winter – and here are some great pictures from its launch night and the first day.

Portsmouth on Ice set up the large ice rink in Guildhall Square, offering skating sessions from now until Sunday, January 8.

The launch night on Friday, featured starts from the city’s pantos, as well as top figure skaters showing what they can do, before its first full day yesterday, Sunday.

This year includes five sessions catered for those with special educational needs, as the ice rink provides a reduced capacity, lower music volume, and slower skating speeds.

For the first time, the rink will host a series of DJ nights on Saturday, December 3, then Friday, December 9, and finally on New Year’s Eve on Saturday, December 31.

Dedicated SEN sessions run from 11am to 12pm on Sunday, November 27, then 15.30 to 4.30 on Wednesday November 30 and December 7, with final sessions running from 10am to 11am on Wednesay, December 14, and Saturday, December 17.

For more information and tickets go to portsmouthiceskating.uk.

1. Ice rink launch at Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Lord Mayor Hugh Mason cuts the ribbon to officially open the ice rink with The Kings Theatre's panto stars Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth Ice Rink's first full day Daniel Goulding with Evie, four. Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

3. Ice rink launch at Guildhall Square, Portsmouth The stars of Portsmouth Guildhall's pantomime, The Little Mermaid at the opening night of the ice rink Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

4. Portsmouth Ice Rink's first full day Henry Anderson with Rae, three. Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales