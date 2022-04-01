Portsmouth broadcaster, Victory Online, launched its new station of programming online last year after formerly being Radio Victory when it ceased broadcasting in 1986.

But now with a stream on Solent Wireless – a Digital Audio Broadcasting provider for Portsmouth – it is able to serve city households once again.

A group of veteran broadcasters brought back the ‘nostalgia’ of Victory Online to capture the original station in March 2021 but felt they were ready to extend to car radio listeners and household radio stereo systems too by launching DAB.

Victory radio to launch on local DAB network.

Managing director of Victory Online Bob Bruce said: ‘We brought back Victory Online one year ago. What a fabulous birthday present to get a DAB + licence. We are proud to be bringing back radio like it used to be, local, lively and current with people of the area.’

The online project was launched by Bob Bruce and technical director Phil Reed along with Mark Samways, (a passionate Victory stalwart who died in 2020) before Victory Online started.

Within a year, the station had a full team including some original Radio Victory presenters onboard with renewed enthusiasm.

In the first year Victory Online gained considerable numbers of listeners, most of whom remember the original station, paying homage to Radio Victory with original jingles and references to original presenters.

A spokesperson for Victory Online said: ‘We are graced with presenters from Radio Victory of both generations Chris Ryder, Chrissie Pollard and Shep Woolley who are involved in special shows. Gary Champion – ex-Victory and TV-AM – is our weekday breakfast presenter.

‘Neil Crespin was the last breakfast DJ on the original station before they failed to win back the licence in 1986 and now presents our weekend breakfast 7am to 10am.’

‘With local news and reference to local events, places, and local history we are proud to bring back this iconic radio brand.

‘Our presenters know the area and the people of Portsmouth and surrounding areas which are what local radio is all about.’

Victory Radio officially launches on DAB+ at 7am today with presenter Gary Champion.’

