Portsmouth pharmacists include their pets in wedding celebrations

Shrijan and Asya with their cat Suzan and hamster Gus-Gus. Pictures: Carla Mortimer Wedding Photography, carlamortimerweddingphotography.co.uk

With their hamster Gus-Gus and cat Suzan dressed appropriately for the occasion, the couple ensured they weren’t left out of the celebration on June 6.

Asya, 32, explains: ‘We love our pets very much and try to include them in everything we do.

‘We actually came home after our wedding to take pictures with our pets and dress them up. I thought it was a good opportunity to have professional pictures of our pets.

Mr and Mrs Sthapit on their wedding day. Pictures: Carla Mortimer Wedding Photography, carlamortimerweddingphotography.co.uk

‘The hamster’s dress was from a Barbie doll. I had to sew it so it would fit her.’

The couple tied the knot at Fareham Register Office and planned their wedding in less than two months – but they wouldn’t have had it any other way.

After they met at a Boots store on the Isle of Wight while they were both working as pharmacists, Asya and Shrijan, 29, discovered they were both studying at the University of Portsmouth and their relationship blossomed.

‘We were together for four years before we got engaged in June 2018,’ says Shrijan. ‘I proposed when we went back to Bulgaria on a holiday with Asya’s family.

Shrijan and Asya on their special day. Pictures: Carla Mortimer Wedding Photography, carlamortimerweddingphotography.co.uk

‘We were by a famous landmark in a town and my sister said she wanted to get a picture of us both,’ explains Asya. ‘I turned around and Shrijan was on one knee.’

Shortly after they got engaged, both Asya and Shrijan started new pharmacist jobs in Portsmouth so decided to put the wedding plans on hold.

Asya says: ‘We planned our wedding in around two months. We wanted to start planning for 2020 but the lockdowns got in the way.

‘Everything just kept changing all the time. I rang Fareham Register Office and booked their next available Sunday, which was June 6.

‘I think planning went quite smoothly. We found my dress and Shrijan’s suit all in one day.’

In front of 30 guests, the couple enjoyed an intimate ceremony with family and friends before hosting a small reception at a restaurant in Portsmouth.

Asya says: ‘The whole day went really well.’