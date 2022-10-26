Gunwharf Quays resident, Nick Silk, has had his photo ‘UKrainians’ selected from 7,500 entries to appear in the 2022 ING Discerning Eye Exhibition to be held at the Mall Galleries in London.

A full-time artist for the last 25 years, Nick began a street photography project this summer, which led him to take his eye catching snap of a young Ukrainian boy striking an ‘unbelievable’ pose as he performs a football trick.

Nick said: ‘To be one of those to be selected is a really, really great feeling. I feel really proud to represent the city.

Portsmouth photographer Nick Silk has seen his photo 'UKrainians' chosen to appear in a prestigious London exhibition.

‘I am excited not least to have the opportunity to represent our city on a national level with a joyful piece that is very much of the moment. It captures a refugee family in Portsmouth – and symbolic of the city of refuge status for Ukrainians.’

But Nick didn’t exchange contact details with the Ukrainian family – as none of them were aware that the image would catch the eye of photography critics.

Now the Portsmouth-based photographer hopes to connect with the family to share the good news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth photographer Nick Silk.

Describing how the photo came about, he said: ‘I was walking along the seafront. You have your eyes open all the time because you never know with photography.

‘There seemed to be a mother, a grandmother, and a boy playing football and his two brothers. The boy did this trick with a ball and it was the most unbelievable pose. I didn’t take their details because (their) English was limited. I’m hoping to bump onto them again. ‘

Nick said Portsmouth had an underrated photography scene – but there was room for more street photographers to capture the vibrancy and character of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘There’s a lot of talented local photographers. I think the scene is bustling.’

Nick Silk is a street photographer whose work has focused on the colorful scenes often spotted around Southsea and the wider city.

The 2022 ING Discerning Eye Exhibition will be open at the Mall Galleries and online from Friday 11 to Sunday 20 November.