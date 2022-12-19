News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth police arrest man after two women, aged 18 and 22, are sexually assaulted in Pryzm nightclub

POLICE have arrested a man after two women reported that they were sexually assaulted in Pryzm nightclub on the same night.

By Richard Lemmer
Stock photo of a police officer outside Pryzm, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Police were told of the incident at around 2am on Friday.

An 18-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman reported that they had been sexually assaulted by a man inside the nightclub in Stanhope Road.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘In the early hours of Friday morning (December 16), it was reported to us that at approximately 2am a man had sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman inside Pryzm nightclub.

‘We attended and arrested a 27-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of sexual assault.

‘He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.’