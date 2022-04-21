Portsmouth police charge man over series of thefts from cars across the city

Police have charged a man over a series of thefts from cars across the city. Stock Picture: Habibur Rahman

Christopher Walker, 38, of no fixed abode, has been charged with three counts of theft from a motor vehicle, one count of fraud by false representation and one count of handling stolen goods.

It follows three cars being broken into and goods stolen from the city centre and Fratton over the last two months.

In the early hours of March 18, a car was broken into on Lucknow Street and a mobile phone and a bag were taken. Money was then taken from the victim’s bank account via a banking app on the mobile phone.

On April 2, a car parked in the Isambard Brunel car park was broken into and a gym bag was taken.

Sometime between 11.30pm on April 17 and 11am on April 18 a car in Station Street was broken into and electrical items worth more than £2000 were taken.